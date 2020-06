Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath unit in Lincoln Heights is now available. This spacious unit features gorgeous floors and tons of natural light throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), ductless mini-split AC and community laundry on site. Unit comes with one parking spot. Close to Downtown LA, Highland Park, Silver Lake, Pasadena and the LA River Walk. Come and see it today!