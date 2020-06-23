2611 Bellevue Ave

Amenities
This apartment is *newly renovated* very spacious, open concept 1 bed 1 bath located in silverlake.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
The apartment complex also features a common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*stainless steel appliances*
*granite counter tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*
utilities:
water, trash and gas included!!!
Parking:
one parking spot
this apartment is close to the 101 and 110 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4917155)