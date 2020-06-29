2604 South GARTH Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated garden style home situated within a charming 4-plex. This home features premium laminate floors throughout, updated bathroom, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops, LED recessed lighting, and laundry hook-ups in unit. Spacious front patio (with lemon and rosemary trees) perfect for your own private garden area and huge back patio great for entertaining. Central Palms location near Downtown Culver City restaurants & cafes, farmers markets, "The Platform" and numerous grocery store options. Ample street parking for guests and lease includes assigned (tandem) parking for two cars.