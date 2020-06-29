All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2604 South GARTH Avenue

2604 South Garth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2604 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated garden style home situated within a charming 4-plex. This home features premium laminate floors throughout, updated bathroom, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops, LED recessed lighting, and laundry hook-ups in unit. Spacious front patio (with lemon and rosemary trees) perfect for your own private garden area and huge back patio great for entertaining. Central Palms location near Downtown Culver City restaurants & cafes, farmers markets, "The Platform" and numerous grocery store options. Ample street parking for guests and lease includes assigned (tandem) parking for two cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have any available units?
2604 South GARTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have?
Some of 2604 South GARTH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 South GARTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 South GARTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 South GARTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2604 South GARTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2604 South GARTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 South GARTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2604 South GARTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2604 South GARTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 South GARTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 South GARTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

