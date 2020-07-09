All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:40 AM

2534 8th Avenue

2534 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2534 8th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Elegant, Large, Private, Amazing. These are a few of the words used to describe the beautiful home we have for rent in the extremely sought after area of West Adams. The finishes are to die for. The master bedroom is dreamy, and that is without mentioning the enormous walk in closets. The backyard is set to entertain, and will be kept as beautiful as it is throughout the lease term. Kitchen...Oh my Gooddd... Italian granite, state of the art equipment, say no more!

There is a 300 sq ft studio unit/nanny’s quarters with a kitchen & bathroom on the back of the property that's connected to the garage. This unit will be rented with the home and it will all be under one lease. The unit may not be subleased out!

Check out the 3D Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v8F8zghvJtp

If interested contact us at (323) 767-4482
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

