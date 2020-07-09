2534 8th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Elegant, Large, Private, Amazing. These are a few of the words used to describe the beautiful home we have for rent in the extremely sought after area of West Adams. The finishes are to die for. The master bedroom is dreamy, and that is without mentioning the enormous walk in closets. The backyard is set to entertain, and will be kept as beautiful as it is throughout the lease term. Kitchen...Oh my Gooddd... Italian granite, state of the art equipment, say no more!



There is a 300 sq ft studio unit/nanny’s quarters with a kitchen & bathroom on the back of the property that's connected to the garage. This unit will be rented with the home and it will all be under one lease. The unit may not be subleased out!



Check out the 3D Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v8F8zghvJtp



If interested contact us at (323) 767-4482

Contact us to schedule a showing.