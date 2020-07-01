2523 Lyric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Charming east coast traditional with 3 bedroom, 2 baths first floor unit of a duplex in the heart of Los Feliz. Boasting Hardwood floors, fenced front yard and a 1 car garage. Comes with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
