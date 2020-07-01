All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

2523 LYRIC Avenue

2523 Lyric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Lyric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming east coast traditional with 3 bedroom, 2 baths first floor unit of a duplex in the heart of Los Feliz. Boasting Hardwood floors, fenced front yard and a 1 car garage. Comes with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have any available units?
2523 LYRIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have?
Some of 2523 LYRIC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 LYRIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2523 LYRIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 LYRIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2523 LYRIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2523 LYRIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 LYRIC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 2523 LYRIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2523 LYRIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 LYRIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 LYRIC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

