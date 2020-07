Amenities

Exclusively presented by The Wood Roberto Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate (424.452.8554). This beautifully remodeled unit is impressively designed with an open floor plan, majestic fireplace, new flooring, plumbing, HVAC, kitchen, bathrooms, laundry in-unit, and so much more. This special property is conveniently located near freeways, grocery, the Crenshaw Metro with easy access to DTLA, Culver City, and Santa Monica.