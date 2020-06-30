2510 BOULDER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The home is a wonderful blend of new amenities and vintage appeal. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), butcher block countertops, new fixtures and new cabinets. The bathrooms have been beautifully redone as well. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit. The home is on a shared lot (this is the front house) and has a fully enclosed private front yard. Two parking spot included (tandem). Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!