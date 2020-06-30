2510 BOULDER Street

Amenities
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The home is a wonderful blend of new amenities and vintage appeal. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), butcher block countertops, new fixtures and new cabinets. The bathrooms have been beautifully redone as well. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit. The home is on a shared lot (this is the front house) and has a fully enclosed private front yard. Two parking spot included (tandem). Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!