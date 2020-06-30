All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

2510 BOULDER Street

2510 Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The home is a wonderful blend of new amenities and vintage appeal. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), butcher block countertops, new fixtures and new cabinets. The bathrooms have been beautifully redone as well. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit. The home is on a shared lot (this is the front house) and has a fully enclosed private front yard. Two parking spot included (tandem). Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 BOULDER Street have any available units?
2510 BOULDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 BOULDER Street have?
Some of 2510 BOULDER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 BOULDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 BOULDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 BOULDER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 BOULDER Street is pet friendly.
Does 2510 BOULDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 2510 BOULDER Street offers parking.
Does 2510 BOULDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 BOULDER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 BOULDER Street have a pool?
No, 2510 BOULDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 BOULDER Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 BOULDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 BOULDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 BOULDER Street has units with dishwashers.

