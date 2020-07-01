All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2501 Bowmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2501 Bowmont Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

2501 Bowmont Drive

2501 Bowmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2501 Bowmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom Italian Villa in prime Beverly Hills. Set behind private roads on an almost all-flat all-usable lot with complete privacy. A truly exceptional setting with a resort-quality backyard and superb indoor/outdoor features, this home was designed for entertaining! A fantastic family floor plan. The magnificent master suite is suited with a grand walk-in closet, tiled baths with heated floors and multiple private balconies overlooking the hills. This grand multi-level scheme features beautiful wooden floors, soaring custom ceilings and much more. The large center island kitchen opens to the immaculate outdoor view and provides top of the line appliances and quality finishes. The home has covered patios throughout all levels, contemporary upgrades, marble fireplace, custom pool and spa and massive manicured landscaping all with complete privacy. Other amenities include a 2-car garage with direct access, views, French doors, wine cellar, surround sound throughout the home and much more. Welcome to 90210!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Bowmont Drive have any available units?
2501 Bowmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Bowmont Drive have?
Some of 2501 Bowmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Bowmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Bowmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Bowmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Bowmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2501 Bowmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Bowmont Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Bowmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Bowmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Bowmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Bowmont Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Bowmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Bowmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Bowmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Bowmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College