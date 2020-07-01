2501 Bowmont Drive

Amenities

Custom Italian Villa in prime Beverly Hills. Set behind private roads on an almost all-flat all-usable lot with complete privacy. A truly exceptional setting with a resort-quality backyard and superb indoor/outdoor features, this home was designed for entertaining! A fantastic family floor plan. The magnificent master suite is suited with a grand walk-in closet, tiled baths with heated floors and multiple private balconies overlooking the hills. This grand multi-level scheme features beautiful wooden floors, soaring custom ceilings and much more. The large center island kitchen opens to the immaculate outdoor view and provides top of the line appliances and quality finishes. The home has covered patios throughout all levels, contemporary upgrades, marble fireplace, custom pool and spa and massive manicured landscaping all with complete privacy. Other amenities include a 2-car garage with direct access, views, French doors, wine cellar, surround sound throughout the home and much more. Welcome to 90210!