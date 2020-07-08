Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HUGE AS BIG AS A HOUSE 2BD 1BA AMAZING APARTMENT - Property Id: 273116



Amazing huge 1400 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit rarely available. Look at the current pictures and you'll see just how massive this unit is. Located in a 4 unit building built in 1925. It has the original Philippine mahogany hardwood flooring and it's beautiful. It has high ceilings with rich crown molding, ceiling fans, plantation blind, window air conditioners, walk-in closets, plenty of kitchen cupboards, stationary breakfast eating area, stove, refrigerator, microwave, private utility room with your own washer and dryer, back door access and an enclosed 1 car garage.



We allow pets on a pet by pet basis with a separate security deposit.



The apartment building is located at 250 N. Kenmore Ave. It has a Hancock Park zip code. Near Beverly and Vermont.



Rent is $2650 per month with a $2650 security deposit.



Close to public transportation, the 101 Freeway, 10 minutes drive to downtown Los Angeles and close to plenty of shopping.



Call Jake (323) 633-9134 for a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273116

