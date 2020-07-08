All apartments in Los Angeles
250 N. Kenmore Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:22 AM

250 N. Kenmore Ave

250 North Kenmore Avenue · (323) 314-0946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 North Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HUGE AS BIG AS A HOUSE 2BD 1BA AMAZING APARTMENT - Property Id: 273116

Amazing huge 1400 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit rarely available. Look at the current pictures and you'll see just how massive this unit is. Located in a 4 unit building built in 1925. It has the original Philippine mahogany hardwood flooring and it's beautiful. It has high ceilings with rich crown molding, ceiling fans, plantation blind, window air conditioners, walk-in closets, plenty of kitchen cupboards, stationary breakfast eating area, stove, refrigerator, microwave, private utility room with your own washer and dryer, back door access and an enclosed 1 car garage.

We allow pets on a pet by pet basis with a separate security deposit.

The apartment building is located at 250 N. Kenmore Ave. It has a Hancock Park zip code. Near Beverly and Vermont.

Rent is $2650 per month with a $2650 security deposit.

Close to public transportation, the 101 Freeway, 10 minutes drive to downtown Los Angeles and close to plenty of shopping.

Call Jake (323) 633-9134 for a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273116
Property Id 273116

(RLNE5907829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have any available units?
250 N. Kenmore Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 250 N. Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 N. Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
250 N. Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N. Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 N. Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 250 N. Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 N. Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 250 N. Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 250 N. Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N. Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 N. Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
