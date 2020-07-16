2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4

Amenities

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and a $500 move in discount on your first full month's rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the dynamic, Very Walkable, and Biker’s Paradise rated West Los Angeles neighborhood in L.A., CA. This unit is close to and from the Metro, Freeway, schools, restaurants, etc.



The comfy interior features polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice kitchen has a refrigerator and microwave. It has installed central air conditioning. Shared coin-operated ($1.50) washer and dryer are also available.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only 1 cat or dog is allowed; no weight limit (standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet), and $50 pet fee (negotiable). No smoking in the property, though.



It comes with 1 parking spot with a $50 fee. There’s storage in the garage, too, for $50.



Tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, water, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 86

Bike Score: 93



Nearby parks: Recreation Center Stoner Pool, Airport Park, and City of Santa Monica - Airport Park.



Bus lines:

8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile

7 Pico Blvd - 0.2 mile

14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.4 mile

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.5 mile



