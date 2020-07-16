All apartments in Los Angeles
2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4

2479 Barry Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2479 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and a $500 move in discount on your first full month's rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the dynamic, Very Walkable, and Biker’s Paradise rated West Los Angeles neighborhood in L.A., CA. This unit is close to and from the Metro, Freeway, schools, restaurants, etc.

The comfy interior features polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice kitchen has a refrigerator and microwave. It has installed central air conditioning. Shared coin-operated ($1.50) washer and dryer are also available.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only 1 cat or dog is allowed; no weight limit (standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet), and $50 pet fee (negotiable). No smoking in the property, though.

It comes with 1 parking spot with a $50 fee. There’s storage in the garage, too, for $50.

Tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, water, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 86
Bike Score: 93

Nearby parks: Recreation Center Stoner Pool, Airport Park, and City of Santa Monica - Airport Park.

Bus lines:
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile
7 Pico Blvd - 0.2 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.4 mile
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5900030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have any available units?
2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have?
Some of 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have a pool?
Yes, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 has a pool.
Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
