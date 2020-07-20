2470 VENUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Built by the renowned architect Richard Schwartz. This stunning gated contemporary home has an impressive entry way with high ceilings. The open floor plan with over sized glass windows leads to a lush landscape and saltwater pool/spa from first floor and master suite. the dinning room has a fully equipped bar with sitting area and fireplace. Kitchen is large with an extra large island that offers stainless steel appliances, viking and subzero fridge. Great for entertainers. The master suite has a walk-in closet as well as another side closet. The seating area faces the fireplace with two glass doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the garden. The master bathroom offers two private bathrooms with spa shower and bath. This is an amazing amazing opportunity to live in one of L.A's most desired areas near the Sunset Strip.