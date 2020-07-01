All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2462 SOLAR Drive

2462 Solar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2462 Solar Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
This exquisite, beautifully furnished Hollywood Hills mansion features over 10,000 square feet of gracious living and boasts with panoramic city, ocean and Mountain View's. Beyond the private gates, a circular drive leads to a double door entrance to an entryway with soaring ceilings. Gated, 16 private acres at top of Runyon Canyon, this 7 bed, 9 bath includes several masters with bathrooms ensuite. Double height entry foyer, grand staircase, 40 ft double living room, 20 seat dining room, 14 seat movie theatre, billiards room w/ fireplace & wet bar, stone wine cellar/tasting room, large family room, chef's kitchen, home gym, pool and hot tub. This incredible mansion offers discerning guests the ultimate in luxurious living and is among the finest rental properties in LA. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 SOLAR Drive have any available units?
2462 SOLAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 SOLAR Drive have?
Some of 2462 SOLAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 SOLAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2462 SOLAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 SOLAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2462 SOLAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2462 SOLAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2462 SOLAR Drive offers parking.
Does 2462 SOLAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 SOLAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 SOLAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2462 SOLAR Drive has a pool.
Does 2462 SOLAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2462 SOLAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 SOLAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 SOLAR Drive has units with dishwashers.

