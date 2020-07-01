2462 SOLAR Drive

Amenities

This exquisite, beautifully furnished Hollywood Hills mansion features over 10,000 square feet of gracious living and boasts with panoramic city, ocean and Mountain View's. Beyond the private gates, a circular drive leads to a double door entrance to an entryway with soaring ceilings. Gated, 16 private acres at top of Runyon Canyon, this 7 bed, 9 bath includes several masters with bathrooms ensuite. Double height entry foyer, grand staircase, 40 ft double living room, 20 seat dining room, 14 seat movie theatre, billiards room w/ fireplace & wet bar, stone wine cellar/tasting room, large family room, chef's kitchen, home gym, pool and hot tub. This incredible mansion offers discerning guests the ultimate in luxurious living and is among the finest rental properties in LA. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES