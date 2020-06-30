All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

24611 Cutter Way

Location

24611 Cutter Way, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilmington

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nothing like NEW. Beautifully finished home with a great room second to none. The lower bedroom with bath is on the entry level along with garage access. The beautifully appointed kitchen off great room with super ambient light and a powder room. The three remaining bedrooms are one level above the kitchen and great room with a master bedroom, two other bedrooms and a laundry area. The currently unfinished side area off entry will have a hardscape which work will begin shortly but may not be finished until after a tenant takes possession. Window coverings are in the process of being installed except for two windows in the stairway area from kitchen to the upper bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24611 Cutter Way have any available units?
24611 Cutter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 24611 Cutter Way currently offering any rent specials?
24611 Cutter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24611 Cutter Way pet-friendly?
No, 24611 Cutter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24611 Cutter Way offer parking?
Yes, 24611 Cutter Way offers parking.
Does 24611 Cutter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24611 Cutter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24611 Cutter Way have a pool?
No, 24611 Cutter Way does not have a pool.
Does 24611 Cutter Way have accessible units?
No, 24611 Cutter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24611 Cutter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 24611 Cutter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24611 Cutter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 24611 Cutter Way does not have units with air conditioning.

