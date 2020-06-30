24611 Cutter Way

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Nothing like NEW. Beautifully finished home with a great room second to none. The lower bedroom with bath is on the entry level along with garage access. The beautifully appointed kitchen off great room with super ambient light and a powder room. The three remaining bedrooms are one level above the kitchen and great room with a master bedroom, two other bedrooms and a laundry area. The currently unfinished side area off entry will have a hardscape which work will begin shortly but may not be finished until after a tenant takes possession. Window coverings are in the process of being installed except for two windows in the stairway area from kitchen to the upper bedrooms.