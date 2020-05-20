2443 Folsom St

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Description



Great Private Space with STORAGE DTLA adjacent Located in the hip up and coming area of City Terrace. Great Back House with access from alley. This home has plenty of space and storage. Great home for someone with a truck to park in a safe place or with minimal tool that need to be stored. 2 large storage areas. Great area with ecclectic stores, restaurants,and art galleries. The home can be tailored to your needs with a little creativity and imagination. Available immediately.