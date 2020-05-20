All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2443 Folsom St

2443 Folsom Street · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Folsom Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Description

Great Private Space with STORAGE DTLA adjacent Located in the hip up and coming area of City Terrace. Great Back House with access from alley. This home has plenty of space and storage. Great home for someone with a truck to park in a safe place or with minimal tool that need to be stored. 2 large storage areas. Great area with ecclectic stores, restaurants,and art galleries. The home can be tailored to your needs with a little creativity and imagination. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Folsom St have any available units?
2443 Folsom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2443 Folsom St currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Folsom St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Folsom St pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Folsom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2443 Folsom St offer parking?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not offer parking.
Does 2443 Folsom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Folsom St have a pool?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Folsom St have accessible units?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Folsom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Folsom St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 Folsom St does not have units with air conditioning.
