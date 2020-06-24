24311 Aetna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Woodland Hills! Nestled in highly desirable Valley Circle neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac street this gorgeous single story & updated home awaits you and your family. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. All the bathrooms are tastefully remodeled with brand new hard wood floors. Huge master bedroom and en-suite remodeled bathroom. High ceilings, two spacious living rooms with new hard wood floors and double fire place leading to a spacious well maintained private back yard. light and bright open kitchen featuring new dishwasher, new gas burning stove with five burners, and double oven. This is a perfect and comfortable home to live in and enjoy.