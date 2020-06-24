All apartments in Los Angeles
24311 Aetna Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

24311 Aetna Street

24311 Aetna Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

24311 Aetna Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Woodland Hills! Nestled in highly desirable Valley Circle neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac street this gorgeous single story & updated home awaits you and your family. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. All the bathrooms are tastefully remodeled with brand new hard wood floors. Huge master bedroom and en-suite remodeled bathroom. High ceilings, two spacious living rooms with new hard wood floors and double fire place leading to a spacious well maintained private back yard. light and bright open kitchen featuring new dishwasher, new gas burning stove with five burners, and double oven. This is a perfect and comfortable home to live in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24311 Aetna Street have any available units?
24311 Aetna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24311 Aetna Street have?
Some of 24311 Aetna Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24311 Aetna Street currently offering any rent specials?
24311 Aetna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24311 Aetna Street pet-friendly?
No, 24311 Aetna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24311 Aetna Street offer parking?
Yes, 24311 Aetna Street offers parking.
Does 24311 Aetna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24311 Aetna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24311 Aetna Street have a pool?
No, 24311 Aetna Street does not have a pool.
Does 24311 Aetna Street have accessible units?
No, 24311 Aetna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24311 Aetna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24311 Aetna Street has units with dishwashers.
