Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24272 Hatteras Street

24272 W Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Location

24272 W Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Over 2000 Square Feet with Laminated Wood Flooring, Walk-In Closets in all Bedrooms, Spacious Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cook Top, Double Oven, Granite Countertops, a Nice Big Yard, and a 2-Car Garage. It's close to Calabasas Commons Shopping Center with easy access to 101 Freeway. 6 MONTH LEASE. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24272 Hatteras Street have any available units?
24272 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24272 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 24272 Hatteras Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24272 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
24272 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24272 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24272 Hatteras Street is pet friendly.
Does 24272 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 24272 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 24272 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24272 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24272 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 24272 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 24272 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 24272 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24272 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24272 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.

