24272 Hatteras Street

Over 2000 Square Feet with Laminated Wood Flooring, Walk-In Closets in all Bedrooms, Spacious Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cook Top, Double Oven, Granite Countertops, a Nice Big Yard, and a 2-Car Garage. It's close to Calabasas Commons Shopping Center with easy access to 101 Freeway. 6 MONTH LEASE. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.