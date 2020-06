23963 CROSSON DR.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

STUNNING HOME WITH A POOL AND A VIEW - Property Id: 206121



WELCOME HOME TO A PLACE YOU LOVE !!!



A DREAM COME TRUE HOME YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN.



THIS STUNNING HOME WAS RENOVATED WITH FINE DESIGNER UPGRADES



A NEW CHEF KITCHEN WITH A HUGE CENTER ISLAND,

A LARGE COOK TOP,

TWO BUILT- IN OVENS,

A BUILT -IN WINE COOLER

A BUILT IN MICROWAVE

AND A LARGE STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR.



THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS THREE MASTER SUITES WITH A BATHROOM INSIDE EACH ROOM.



THE MASTER SUITE HAS A BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED MASTER BATH,

A VERY LARGE SHOWER AND A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET.



SECOND MASTER SUITE HAS A FREE STANDING TUB AND A BEAUTIFUL VANITY.



A BEAUTIFUL ENGINEERED WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT



OPEN FLOOR PLAIN WITH A HUGH LIVING ROOM,

AN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER,

A FIRE-PLACE

A NEWER CHEF KITCHEN



AN ENTERTAINING LUSH BACK YARD WITH

A LARGE POOL,

A SPA,

A FIRE-PIT

AN UNPARALLELED VIEWS,

AVOCADO TREE,

PEACH TREE,

LEMON TREE,

APPLE TREE,

FIG TREE



SAVE MONEY ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL WITH THE PANELS SOLAR SYSTEM.



CALL SIMONE

818-835-6461

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206121

Property Id 206121



(RLNE5491051)