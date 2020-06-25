All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23562 Kivik Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23562 Kivik Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

23562 Kivik Street

23562 Kivik Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23562 Kivik Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ever so popular Woodland West by famed architect, Charles Dubois. 4 great size bedrooms & 3 bathrooms resting on over an 11,000 sq. ft. lot! Pretty much the configuration that everyone is looking for. All of the original Woodland West features remain including the cement brick floor to ceiling fireplace and wood slat ceilings. Three bedrooms, including the master, are located on one side of the home and one huge bedroom with en-suite bath is privately tucked away on the other side. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of character + an attached 2 car garage with direct access into the home. Exterior highlights include large shaded patio area and tons of yard. All this located in a pocket of Woodland Hills boasting top rated schools such as Lockhurst Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School & El Camino Real Charter High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23562 Kivik Street have any available units?
23562 Kivik Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 23562 Kivik Street currently offering any rent specials?
23562 Kivik Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23562 Kivik Street pet-friendly?
No, 23562 Kivik Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23562 Kivik Street offer parking?
Yes, 23562 Kivik Street offers parking.
Does 23562 Kivik Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23562 Kivik Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23562 Kivik Street have a pool?
No, 23562 Kivik Street does not have a pool.
Does 23562 Kivik Street have accessible units?
No, 23562 Kivik Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23562 Kivik Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23562 Kivik Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23562 Kivik Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23562 Kivik Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College