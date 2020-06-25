23562 Kivik Street

Amenities

Ever so popular Woodland West by famed architect, Charles Dubois. 4 great size bedrooms & 3 bathrooms resting on over an 11,000 sq. ft. lot! Pretty much the configuration that everyone is looking for. All of the original Woodland West features remain including the cement brick floor to ceiling fireplace and wood slat ceilings. Three bedrooms, including the master, are located on one side of the home and one huge bedroom with en-suite bath is privately tucked away on the other side. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of character + an attached 2 car garage with direct access into the home. Exterior highlights include large shaded patio area and tons of yard. All this located in a pocket of Woodland Hills boasting top rated schools such as Lockhurst Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School & El Camino Real Charter High School.