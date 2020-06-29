23500 Burbank Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Single Story Mini Estate Walnut Acres Woodland Hls - Property Id: 211591



Beautiful fully renovated 3 Beds & 3 Baths in Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills. Just completed an extensive high-end renovation from A to Z everything New:

Modern kitchen, Brand new windows/Sliding patio doors, Italian porcelain floors, New Marble Bathrooms, Large Travertine Patios, Color-stamped Concrete Backyard with 20 foot Gate, Pool with travertine coping, & Fountain with designer tile.

Private gated driveway with oversized attached garage, room for boats, RVs & multiple cars.

Very large, bright open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen & island with granite counter tops, family room & 2 brick mantle fireplaces.

Master Suite includes a walk-in closet and looks into entertainer backyard, which features a pool, beautiful fountain, fruit garden, and large travertine patio.

Walking distance to award-winning charter school El Camino/Hale school district ranked among the top district in California.

Near Warner Center, Village Mall, Calabasas Commons, dining and shopping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211591

Property Id 211591



(RLNE5876473)