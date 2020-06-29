All apartments in Los Angeles
23500 Burbank Blvd
23500 Burbank Blvd

23500 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23500 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Single Story Mini Estate Walnut Acres Woodland Hls - Property Id: 211591

Beautiful fully renovated 3 Beds & 3 Baths in Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills. Just completed an extensive high-end renovation from A to Z everything New:
Modern kitchen, Brand new windows/Sliding patio doors, Italian porcelain floors, New Marble Bathrooms, Large Travertine Patios, Color-stamped Concrete Backyard with 20 foot Gate, Pool with travertine coping, & Fountain with designer tile.
Private gated driveway with oversized attached garage, room for boats, RVs & multiple cars.
Very large, bright open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen & island with granite counter tops, family room & 2 brick mantle fireplaces.
Master Suite includes a walk-in closet and looks into entertainer backyard, which features a pool, beautiful fountain, fruit garden, and large travertine patio.
Walking distance to award-winning charter school El Camino/Hale school district ranked among the top district in California.
Near Warner Center, Village Mall, Calabasas Commons, dining and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211591
Property Id 211591

(RLNE5876473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23500 Burbank Blvd have any available units?
23500 Burbank Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23500 Burbank Blvd have?
Some of 23500 Burbank Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23500 Burbank Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23500 Burbank Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23500 Burbank Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23500 Burbank Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23500 Burbank Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 23500 Burbank Blvd offers parking.
Does 23500 Burbank Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23500 Burbank Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23500 Burbank Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 23500 Burbank Blvd has a pool.
Does 23500 Burbank Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23500 Burbank Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23500 Burbank Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23500 Burbank Blvd has units with dishwashers.
