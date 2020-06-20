235 South AVENUE 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautifully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath in Lincoln Heights is now available! Part of a four unit building, this spacious unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, central AC/Heat and brand new stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hook ups in the unit and three parking spots included (one car garage and one tandem spot.) Next to the Arts District, just minutes from one of LA's most vibrant areas with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops! Small pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!