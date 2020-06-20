All apartments in Los Angeles
235 South AVENUE 20
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

235 South AVENUE 20

235 S Avenue 20 · No Longer Available
Location

235 S Avenue 20, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautifully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath in Lincoln Heights is now available! Part of a four unit building, this spacious unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, central AC/Heat and brand new stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hook ups in the unit and three parking spots included (one car garage and one tandem spot.) Next to the Arts District, just minutes from one of LA's most vibrant areas with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops! Small pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 South AVENUE 20 have any available units?
235 South AVENUE 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 South AVENUE 20 have?
Some of 235 South AVENUE 20's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 South AVENUE 20 currently offering any rent specials?
235 South AVENUE 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 South AVENUE 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 South AVENUE 20 is pet friendly.
Does 235 South AVENUE 20 offer parking?
Yes, 235 South AVENUE 20 offers parking.
Does 235 South AVENUE 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 South AVENUE 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 South AVENUE 20 have a pool?
No, 235 South AVENUE 20 does not have a pool.
Does 235 South AVENUE 20 have accessible units?
No, 235 South AVENUE 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 South AVENUE 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 South AVENUE 20 has units with dishwashers.
