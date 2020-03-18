2344 FLETCHER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Just Reduced! Huge 2 full bedrooms and 2 full baths, with expansive living room and bonus family room/flex room. Very spacious with lots of storage. Newly completely renovated apartment at great location, in building with pool, hot tub, gym, outdoor bathrooms and BBQ areas. Bright and airy, new flooring throughout, new countertops, new cabinets (self closing drawers) and new high end fixtures. 2 true bedrooms with an additional flex bedroom or office/den. 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has Japanese soaking tub with jets. Large walk in closets. In unit washer/dryer. Conveniently located, walk to shops and restaurants, 1 block away from Whole Foods. Plenty of parking, 2 assigned side-by-side spaces but owner has easily fit 3 cars (please see pic). Plenty of guest parking in outdoor & inside garage. Nestled into a hill, it is quiet and serene, though centrally located near 5 and 2 freeway in Silverlake. At 1235sf, this price can't be beat!