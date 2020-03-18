All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2344 FLETCHER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2344 FLETCHER Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

2344 FLETCHER Drive

2344 Fletcher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2344 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Just Reduced! Huge 2 full bedrooms and 2 full baths, with expansive living room and bonus family room/flex room. Very spacious with lots of storage. Newly completely renovated apartment at great location, in building with pool, hot tub, gym, outdoor bathrooms and BBQ areas. Bright and airy, new flooring throughout, new countertops, new cabinets (self closing drawers) and new high end fixtures. 2 true bedrooms with an additional flex bedroom or office/den. 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has Japanese soaking tub with jets. Large walk in closets. In unit washer/dryer. Conveniently located, walk to shops and restaurants, 1 block away from Whole Foods. Plenty of parking, 2 assigned side-by-side spaces but owner has easily fit 3 cars (please see pic). Plenty of guest parking in outdoor & inside garage. Nestled into a hill, it is quiet and serene, though centrally located near 5 and 2 freeway in Silverlake. At 1235sf, this price can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have any available units?
2344 FLETCHER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have?
Some of 2344 FLETCHER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 FLETCHER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2344 FLETCHER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 FLETCHER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2344 FLETCHER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2344 FLETCHER Drive offers parking.
Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 FLETCHER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2344 FLETCHER Drive has a pool.
Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2344 FLETCHER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 FLETCHER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 FLETCHER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College