2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to the ultimate in luxury living in this beautifully furnished home with impeccable style and taste! Live amongst celebrities, just walking distance to the gated Beverly Park Estates. Enter this oasis via a beautifully landscaped + serene courtyard that leads you to this single story home.The villa features an open floor plan with a living room, dining area, and a library all flowing together and opening to the spacious outdoors with a heated + jetted salt water pool, BBQ and dining area, and chaises perfect for relaxing. The main home's 3 bedrooms all have direct access to a garden patio and to the backyard pool and lounge area. The light-filled, grand gorgeous master bedroom suite boasts high ceilings, French doors, dual fireplace, and his+her closets. The 4th bedroom is located in the completely private + detached guest quarters that features its own living area + kitchenette.