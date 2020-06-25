All apartments in Los Angeles
23259 Calvert Street
Last updated May 29 2020

23259 Calvert Street

23259 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

23259 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walnut Acres single story pool home! A brand new paver stone circular driveway with white vinyl "picket" fencing and beautiful landscaping leads you to this 4 bedroom 4 bathroom ranch home. Inside features a large family/dining room with floor to ceiling white brick fireplace and real wood floors, center island kitchen with stone countertops, breakfast nook, and home office that could serve as a separate living/dining room or 5th bedroom. The master bedroom features high ceilings, sliding glass door to the backyard, and its own private master bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub. The backyard features a swimming pool, paver stone hardscape, and pergola. Other features include an indoor laundry room and two-car garage with covered breezeway. Zoned for award-winning El Camino and Hale charter schools, adjacent to Warner Center, Topanga Mall/Ventura Blvd. dining and shopping, and minutes to PCH. Service animals welcome. Listed by Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty 818-262-5648

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23259 Calvert Street have any available units?
23259 Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23259 Calvert Street have?
Some of 23259 Calvert Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23259 Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
23259 Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23259 Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 23259 Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23259 Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 23259 Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 23259 Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23259 Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23259 Calvert Street have a pool?
Yes, 23259 Calvert Street has a pool.
Does 23259 Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 23259 Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23259 Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23259 Calvert Street has units with dishwashers.
