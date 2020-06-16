All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2318 FREY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2318 FREY Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2318 FREY Avenue

2318 Frey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2318 Frey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Single Family Home is the Silver Triangle of Venice Beach, has been completely remodeled with top of the line fixtures and amenities. Original beach bungalow exterior and ultra modern interior. Just behind the historic Venice Canals, is this three bedroom two bath home. A chef's dream remodeled kitchen features Wolf & Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steal appliances, Ceasarstone counters, glass tile back splash & ample cabinetry. Tankless water heater. The private zen backyard has a BBQ and is green with comfortable seating for relaxation and dining. A short walk to Abbott Kinney and the amazing shops and restaurants in one direction and the other direction are the famous Venice Beach Canals, Boardwalk where the original Muscle Beach is located. Close to LAX. Marina del Rey is just south of Washington Blvd. Available April 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 FREY Avenue have any available units?
2318 FREY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 FREY Avenue have?
Some of 2318 FREY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 FREY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2318 FREY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 FREY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2318 FREY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2318 FREY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2318 FREY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2318 FREY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 FREY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 FREY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2318 FREY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2318 FREY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2318 FREY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 FREY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 FREY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College