2318 FREY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Single Family Home is the Silver Triangle of Venice Beach, has been completely remodeled with top of the line fixtures and amenities. Original beach bungalow exterior and ultra modern interior. Just behind the historic Venice Canals, is this three bedroom two bath home. A chef's dream remodeled kitchen features Wolf & Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steal appliances, Ceasarstone counters, glass tile back splash & ample cabinetry. Tankless water heater. The private zen backyard has a BBQ and is green with comfortable seating for relaxation and dining. A short walk to Abbott Kinney and the amazing shops and restaurants in one direction and the other direction are the famous Venice Beach Canals, Boardwalk where the original Muscle Beach is located. Close to LAX. Marina del Rey is just south of Washington Blvd. Available April 1st