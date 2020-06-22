23051 Collins Street

Amenities

Newly remodeled one story house in Walnut Acres with circular driveway. Nice floor plan. Living room with fireplace with view of the backyard and new flooring. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Three nice size bedrooms with new carpet. A large bonus room that could be used as family room or an in home office. Remodeled bathrooms. Inside laundry room. Nice patio in the backyard. Great location in the West Valley, close to 101 Freeway, the Village Shopping center and minutes away from the Beach. El Comino School district. A must see.