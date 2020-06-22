All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
23051 Collins Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23051 Collins Street

23051 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

23051 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled one story house in Walnut Acres with circular driveway. Nice floor plan. Living room with fireplace with view of the backyard and new flooring. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Three nice size bedrooms with new carpet. A large bonus room that could be used as family room or an in home office. Remodeled bathrooms. Inside laundry room. Nice patio in the backyard. Great location in the West Valley, close to 101 Freeway, the Village Shopping center and minutes away from the Beach. El Comino School district. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23051 Collins Street have any available units?
23051 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23051 Collins Street have?
Some of 23051 Collins Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23051 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
23051 Collins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23051 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 23051 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23051 Collins Street offer parking?
No, 23051 Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 23051 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23051 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23051 Collins Street have a pool?
No, 23051 Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 23051 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 23051 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23051 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23051 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
