Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
228 W 84th st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 W 84th st
228 West 84th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
228 West 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4619282)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 W 84th st have any available units?
228 W 84th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 228 W 84th st currently offering any rent specials?
228 W 84th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 W 84th st pet-friendly?
No, 228 W 84th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 228 W 84th st offer parking?
No, 228 W 84th st does not offer parking.
Does 228 W 84th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 W 84th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 W 84th st have a pool?
No, 228 W 84th st does not have a pool.
Does 228 W 84th st have accessible units?
No, 228 W 84th st does not have accessible units.
Does 228 W 84th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 W 84th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 W 84th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 W 84th st does not have units with air conditioning.
