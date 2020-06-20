All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:19 AM

22674 WATERBURY

22674 Waterbury Street · (818) 602-8769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.5 baths ! Each bedroom has a own private bath ! & Paddle room, 2- private entry( Waterbury-flamingo ) CITY LIGHT VIEW ! Fire place, Pool heated, Barbecue, High Ceiling,New paint, New recesses lighting, New custom Kitchen, Granite Counters Top, All New Appliances, 2- New Refrigerator, New Washer Dryer,New Hardwood Floors Entire House and Porcelain Tile in the Baths, New Double Pane Window & Doors, Copper Pluming , New Electrical ,New Central Air & Heating,Open Floor Plan, Formal Dinning Room, Guest Room,Large Driveway Ample Parking, 2- Car Garage, Designer Touches Throughout! Back Yard, Spectacular Views of the City Light & Mountains with a Beautiful Pool ready to Move-In to enjoy ! This is a Must see ,Perfect home ! Winner CALABASHES ADJACENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22674 WATERBURY have any available units?
22674 WATERBURY has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22674 WATERBURY have?
Some of 22674 WATERBURY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22674 WATERBURY currently offering any rent specials?
22674 WATERBURY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22674 WATERBURY pet-friendly?
No, 22674 WATERBURY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22674 WATERBURY offer parking?
Yes, 22674 WATERBURY does offer parking.
Does 22674 WATERBURY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22674 WATERBURY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22674 WATERBURY have a pool?
Yes, 22674 WATERBURY has a pool.
Does 22674 WATERBURY have accessible units?
No, 22674 WATERBURY does not have accessible units.
Does 22674 WATERBURY have units with dishwashers?
No, 22674 WATERBURY does not have units with dishwashers.
