22674 WATERBURY

Amenities
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.5 baths ! Each bedroom has a own private bath ! & Paddle room, 2- private entry( Waterbury-flamingo ) CITY LIGHT VIEW ! Fire place, Pool heated, Barbecue, High Ceiling,New paint, New recesses lighting, New custom Kitchen, Granite Counters Top, All New Appliances, 2- New Refrigerator, New Washer Dryer,New Hardwood Floors Entire House and Porcelain Tile in the Baths, New Double Pane Window & Doors, Copper Pluming , New Electrical ,New Central Air & Heating,Open Floor Plan, Formal Dinning Room, Guest Room,Large Driveway Ample Parking, 2- Car Garage, Designer Touches Throughout! Back Yard, Spectacular Views of the City Light & Mountains with a Beautiful Pool ready to Move-In to enjoy ! This is a Must see ,Perfect home ! Winner CALABASHES ADJACENT!