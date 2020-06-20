22674 WATERBURY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.5 baths ! Each bedroom has a own private bath ! & Paddle room, 2- private entry( Waterbury-flamingo ) CITY LIGHT VIEW ! Fire place, Pool heated, Barbecue, High Ceiling,New paint, New recesses lighting, New custom Kitchen, Granite Counters Top, All New Appliances, 2- New Refrigerator, New Washer Dryer,New Hardwood Floors Entire House and Porcelain Tile in the Baths, New Double Pane Window & Doors, Copper Pluming , New Electrical ,New Central Air & Heating,Open Floor Plan, Formal Dinning Room, Guest Room,Large Driveway Ample Parking, 2- Car Garage, Designer Touches Throughout! Back Yard, Spectacular Views of the City Light & Mountains with a Beautiful Pool ready to Move-In to enjoy ! This is a Must see ,Perfect home ! Winner CALABASHES ADJACENT!