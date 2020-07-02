All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22652 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22652 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

22652 Burbank Boulevard

22652 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22652 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this pristine home in the heart of Woodland Hills. This cozy home is surrounded by scenic trees showcasing great exterior charm! The interior offers an expanded floor plan, central cooling/heating throughout, breakfast nook, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, garden window, recessed lighting, large stone fireplace, french doors that lead to a peaceful large backyard, converted garage, laundry room, a new electric gate for extra privacy, copper plumbing, and a replaced/repaired drain line. Call today to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22652 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22652 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22652 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22652 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22652 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22652 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22652 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22652 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 22652 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22652 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22652 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 22652 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College