22652 Burbank Boulevard

Welcome to this pristine home in the heart of Woodland Hills. This cozy home is surrounded by scenic trees showcasing great exterior charm! The interior offers an expanded floor plan, central cooling/heating throughout, breakfast nook, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, garden window, recessed lighting, large stone fireplace, french doors that lead to a peaceful large backyard, converted garage, laundry room, a new electric gate for extra privacy, copper plumbing, and a replaced/repaired drain line. Call today to schedule your private showing.