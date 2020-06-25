All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:15 PM

2263 Warmouth Street

2263 Warmouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Warmouth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
LIVE RIGHT ON THE BLUFF!! Enjoy the UNBELIEVABLE WHITE WATER VIEW!! This one level home (3 stairs to front door) is located right on the bluff above Royal Palms with a gorgeous, white water coastal view. The refreshing sea breeze whispers, "welcome home". Does it get any better than this? This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath property is spacious, both bathrooms have been upgraded, hard wood floors throughout, brick fireplace, living room has a large sliding glass door so you can enjoy the ever changing picturesque coast: whales, dolphins, boats, tides, sunshine and Catalina Island. There is a large bonus room that can be used as a den or 4th bedroom. The kitchen has a darling corner nook and the living room has enough space for a dining table. The backyard provides a front row seat to some of nature's best. A pool and a spa await you as well. All this plus easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants. So put away the 'Coastal Living' magazine and come to experience that lifestyle yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Warmouth Street have any available units?
2263 Warmouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 Warmouth Street have?
Some of 2263 Warmouth Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Warmouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Warmouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Warmouth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Warmouth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2263 Warmouth Street offer parking?
No, 2263 Warmouth Street does not offer parking.
Does 2263 Warmouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 Warmouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Warmouth Street have a pool?
Yes, 2263 Warmouth Street has a pool.
Does 2263 Warmouth Street have accessible units?
No, 2263 Warmouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Warmouth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 Warmouth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

