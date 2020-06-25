2263 Warmouth Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace range

LIVE RIGHT ON THE BLUFF!! Enjoy the UNBELIEVABLE WHITE WATER VIEW!! This one level home (3 stairs to front door) is located right on the bluff above Royal Palms with a gorgeous, white water coastal view. The refreshing sea breeze whispers, "welcome home". Does it get any better than this? This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath property is spacious, both bathrooms have been upgraded, hard wood floors throughout, brick fireplace, living room has a large sliding glass door so you can enjoy the ever changing picturesque coast: whales, dolphins, boats, tides, sunshine and Catalina Island. There is a large bonus room that can be used as a den or 4th bedroom. The kitchen has a darling corner nook and the living room has enough space for a dining table. The backyard provides a front row seat to some of nature's best. A pool and a spa await you as well. All this plus easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants. So put away the 'Coastal Living' magazine and come to experience that lifestyle yourself.