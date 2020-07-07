2246 S. Bronson Ave

Amenities

We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from! TO RSVP just visit this link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Greetings, you lucky Los Angelino! Are you ready to have LA at your finger tips? This one bed one bath is located in Mid-City and right near the 10. You can be at the beach in a flash. You can zip over to down town for a fun night out. You can even shoot over to Dodger Stadium to catch a game in no time at all. They are doing great this year! Go Blue! Start every day off feeling cheery and bright. This apartment brings in lots of sunlight to make the positive vibes skyrocket on the “Vibe-O-Meter.” The “Vibe-O-Meter” being the only official way to measure positive vibes, of course. The point being that this place catches a delightful amount of rays. So you have a big question to ask your self now. Do you want to spend your days feeling good and bopping around Los Angeles with the greatest of ease or do you want to spend your days in “Bummertown.” Bummertown being the official location of where to be bummed when you didn’t snag the right apartment … of course.