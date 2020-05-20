Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Available for immediate move in! Located in the heart of Eagle Rock, 2244 Addison Way is a spacious, bright & clean studio located in a charming 8-unit apartment building. The studio has a full kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. The living area has laminate wood floors & natural-looking wood cabinets in the kitchen. There is one designated parking space & a coin-operated laundry room. Water and trash are paid by the owner. The owner is willing to consider a small pet (under 25 pounds). Situated on a nice residential street, Addison Way sits in a fantastic location for residents and features a walk score of 85. Sprouts Market & CVS are less than 2 blocks away and Trader Joe's is nearby. Local coffee shops include Starbucks, It's Boba Time & Swork Coffee. Senor Fish, Chipotle, & Zweet Caf~ are nearby. 2244 Addison Way is close to Occidental College & Eagle Rock High School. The 2 & 134 freeways