2244 ADDISON Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

2244 ADDISON Way

2244 Addison Way · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Addison Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Available for immediate move in! Located in the heart of Eagle Rock, 2244 Addison Way is a spacious, bright & clean studio located in a charming 8-unit apartment building. The studio has a full kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. The living area has laminate wood floors & natural-looking wood cabinets in the kitchen. There is one designated parking space & a coin-operated laundry room. Water and trash are paid by the owner. The owner is willing to consider a small pet (under 25 pounds). Situated on a nice residential street, Addison Way sits in a fantastic location for residents and features a walk score of 85. Sprouts Market & CVS are less than 2 blocks away and Trader Joe's is nearby. Local coffee shops include Starbucks, It's Boba Time & Swork Coffee. Senor Fish, Chipotle, & Zweet Caf~ are nearby. 2244 Addison Way is close to Occidental College & Eagle Rock High School. The 2 & 134 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

