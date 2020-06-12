All apartments in Los Angeles
22335 Kittridge Street

22335 Kittridge Street · (818) 400-9086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22335 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool. Sliding glass doors in the living room lead out to a grassy yard and a sparkling pool. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. Two spacious master bedrooms with stunning bathrooms. HVAC, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Great neighborhood walking distance from ''The Village'' plaza, Topanga Westfield mall, parks and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22335 Kittridge Street have any available units?
22335 Kittridge Street has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22335 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 22335 Kittridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22335 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
22335 Kittridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22335 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 22335 Kittridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street offer parking?
No, 22335 Kittridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street has a pool.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 22335 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street has units with dishwashers.
