22335 Kittridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool. Sliding glass doors in the living room lead out to a grassy yard and a sparkling pool. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. Two spacious master bedrooms with stunning bathrooms. HVAC, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Great neighborhood walking distance from ''The Village'' plaza, Topanga Westfield mall, parks and great restaurants.