22335 Kittridge Street

Amenities
Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool. Sliding glass doors in the living room lead out to a grassy yard and a sparkling pool. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. Two spacious master bedrooms with stunning bathrooms. HVAC, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Great neighborhood walking distance from ''The Village'' plaza, Topanga Westfield mall, parks and great restaurants.