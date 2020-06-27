22330 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in the highly sought gated community of Sequoia Village in Woodland Hills. Vaulted ceilings give way to the open spacious living room and formal dining room with an abundance of natural light. Featuring laminate flooring throughout, a large balcony, new HVAC, new water heater and laundry hookups in the unit. This complex offers two covered carport parking spaces with secured gates, a large pool, a recreation room and tennis courts. This complex is well maintained and minutes to the Westfield Mall and Warner Center Park.