Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

22330 Victory Boulevard

22330 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22330 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in the highly sought gated community of Sequoia Village in Woodland Hills. Vaulted ceilings give way to the open spacious living room and formal dining room with an abundance of natural light. Featuring laminate flooring throughout, a large balcony, new HVAC, new water heater and laundry hookups in the unit. This complex offers two covered carport parking spaces with secured gates, a large pool, a recreation room and tennis courts. This complex is well maintained and minutes to the Westfield Mall and Warner Center Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22330 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
22330 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22330 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 22330 Victory Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22330 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22330 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22330 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22330 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22330 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22330 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22330 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22330 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22330 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 22330 Victory Boulevard has a pool.
Does 22330 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22330 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22330 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 22330 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
