22316 wyandotte street Master

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Unit Master Available 06/01/19 Master bedroom rented out w/ private bath - Property Id: 113655



**This is a shared home**

Seeking a responsible and fun roommate to rent the master bedroom in our 4bd/3ba house with a pool and jacuzzi.



Master bedroom comes with your own private bath (dual-sinks!!) and a large walk-in closet.



No insane parties, but we don't mind gatherings and small "kickbacks". 420 / Smoker friendly (OUTSIDE ONLY)



HOUSE AMENITIES INCLUDE

- 65" 4K HDTV w/surround sound,

- ALL Streaming channels (HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Showtime etc.)

- WiFi

- Central air / Heater

- Nest thermostat

- BRAND NEW APPLIANCES; washer, dryer, dishwasher and (2) fridges.

- Plush sofas and rustic dining table (seats 6 people)

- Outdoor seating

- HUGE private yard + pool and hot tub

- Outdoor BBQ



Location! Location! Location!

Only minutes away from Topanga Mall and the brand new "The Village". Also walking distance to local shops, grocery stores and gyms.



If interested, please contact me to schedule a showing! We do offer move-in specials!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113655

Property Id 113655



(RLNE4876230)