22316 wyandotte street Master
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

22316 wyandotte street Master

22316 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

22316 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Unit Master Available 06/01/19 Master bedroom rented out w/ private bath - Property Id: 113655

**This is a shared home**
Seeking a responsible and fun roommate to rent the master bedroom in our 4bd/3ba house with a pool and jacuzzi.

Master bedroom comes with your own private bath (dual-sinks!!) and a large walk-in closet.

No insane parties, but we don't mind gatherings and small "kickbacks". 420 / Smoker friendly (OUTSIDE ONLY)

HOUSE AMENITIES INCLUDE
- 65" 4K HDTV w/surround sound,
- ALL Streaming channels (HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Showtime etc.)
- WiFi
- Central air / Heater
- Nest thermostat
- BRAND NEW APPLIANCES; washer, dryer, dishwasher and (2) fridges.
- Plush sofas and rustic dining table (seats 6 people)
- Outdoor seating
- HUGE private yard + pool and hot tub
- Outdoor BBQ

Location! Location! Location!
Only minutes away from Topanga Mall and the brand new "The Village". Also walking distance to local shops, grocery stores and gyms.

If interested, please contact me to schedule a showing! We do offer move-in specials!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113655
Property Id 113655

(RLNE4876230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22316 wyandotte street Master have any available units?
22316 wyandotte street Master doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22316 wyandotte street Master have?
Some of 22316 wyandotte street Master's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22316 wyandotte street Master currently offering any rent specials?
22316 wyandotte street Master is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22316 wyandotte street Master pet-friendly?
Yes, 22316 wyandotte street Master is pet friendly.
Does 22316 wyandotte street Master offer parking?
No, 22316 wyandotte street Master does not offer parking.
Does 22316 wyandotte street Master have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22316 wyandotte street Master offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22316 wyandotte street Master have a pool?
Yes, 22316 wyandotte street Master has a pool.
Does 22316 wyandotte street Master have accessible units?
No, 22316 wyandotte street Master does not have accessible units.
Does 22316 wyandotte street Master have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22316 wyandotte street Master has units with dishwashers.
