Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

22300 James Alan Circle #4

22300 James Alan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22300 James Alan Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome located in Chatsworth - Beautiful Must See Townhome! Property features two-story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over 2000 sq. ft.; formal dining area; family room; upstairs master suite with private bathroom; washer/dryer hook-ups; private patios; 2 car garage with auto opener.
Community features 4 pools w/kitchen cabanas, 3 wading pools, 3 Rec centers, common areas and playground; pets allowed with owners approval. Close to Parks and Transportation. Security Patrol. Must see to appreciate.

**Photos are a little outdated and up only temporarily until new professional photos are posted. Pop corn Ceiling and wallpaper have been removed**

(RLNE5474610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have any available units?
22300 James Alan Circle #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have?
Some of 22300 James Alan Circle #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22300 James Alan Circle #4 currently offering any rent specials?
22300 James Alan Circle #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22300 James Alan Circle #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 is pet friendly.
Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 offer parking?
Yes, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 offers parking.
Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have a pool?
Yes, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 has a pool.
Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have accessible units?
No, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 22300 James Alan Circle #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22300 James Alan Circle #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

