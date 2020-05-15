22300 James Alan Circle #4

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Townhome located in Chatsworth - Beautiful Must See Townhome! Property features two-story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over 2000 sq. ft.; formal dining area; family room; upstairs master suite with private bathroom; washer/dryer hook-ups; private patios; 2 car garage with auto opener.

Community features 4 pools w/kitchen cabanas, 3 wading pools, 3 Rec centers, common areas and playground; pets allowed with owners approval. Close to Parks and Transportation. Security Patrol. Must see to appreciate.



**Photos are a little outdated and up only temporarily until new professional photos are posted. Pop corn Ceiling and wallpaper have been removed**



(RLNE5474610)