22300 James Alan Circle #4

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome located in Chatsworth - Beautiful Must See Townhome! Property features two-story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over 2000 sq. ft.; formal dining area; family room; upstairs master suite with private bathroom; washer/dryer hook-ups; private patios; 2 car garage with auto opener.
Community features 4 pools w/kitchen cabanas, 3 wading pools, 3 Rec centers, common areas and playground; pets allowed with owners approval. Close to Parks and Transportation. Security Patrol. Must see to appreciate.
**Photos are a little outdated and up only temporarily until new professional photos are posted. Pop corn Ceiling and wallpaper have been removed**
