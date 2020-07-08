All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22141 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22141 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

22141 Burbank Boulevard

22141 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22141 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Upon entering this beautiful freshly painted light and bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home which has a spacious living room that welcomes you with new wood laminated flooring, new wood blinds throughout the unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a dining room with a sliding door that opens to a private patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining your guests. Additional features are a newly remodeled kitchen with soft-close white cabinets and Grey-Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and sink, Washer/Dryer hook-ups, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and Microwave. Downstairs, there is a Powder-room for your guest’s. Newer Carpet through-out the second floor and the stairs. The expansive master has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms with good sized closets. An additional bathroom is conveniently located in the upstairs hallway. This unit has it's own 2 car detached Easy Access to the Garage separated by patio, unit comes with a Guest parking. The Complex also offers multiple pools and tennis courts on-site. Minutes to the Westfield Village, Mall, Park, Restaurants, Transportation's, Theater and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22141 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22141 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22141 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22141 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22141 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22141 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22141 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22141 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 22141 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22141 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22141 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22141 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College