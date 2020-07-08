22141 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Upon entering this beautiful freshly painted light and bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home which has a spacious living room that welcomes you with new wood laminated flooring, new wood blinds throughout the unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a dining room with a sliding door that opens to a private patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining your guests. Additional features are a newly remodeled kitchen with soft-close white cabinets and Grey-Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and sink, Washer/Dryer hook-ups, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and Microwave. Downstairs, there is a Powder-room for your guest’s. Newer Carpet through-out the second floor and the stairs. The expansive master has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms with good sized closets. An additional bathroom is conveniently located in the upstairs hallway. This unit has it's own 2 car detached Easy Access to the Garage separated by patio, unit comes with a Guest parking. The Complex also offers multiple pools and tennis courts on-site. Minutes to the Westfield Village, Mall, Park, Restaurants, Transportation's, Theater and much more!