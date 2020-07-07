2211 Kerwood Ave

Amenities

CENTURY CITY GEM! 3BD (+BONUS ROOM) / 2 BA HOME SURROUNDED BY GARDEN PARADISE! Home will be UNFURNISHED - BRAND NEW A/C INSTALLED



This magical country cottage style home with its surrounding garden paradise is your dream home. From top to bottom, front to back, you will encounter nothing but the highest quality of finishing and care.



Come in the front door, and find the spacious living room, with hardwood floors, and a white brick gas fireplace. Move into the kitchen, with cheerful walls, fridge, oven, and dishwasher included, and enjoy the bright airy windows and fresh air of the gardens wafting in (more on that in a second!). There's even a retractable external vent over the stove - fancy! Wander into the rest of the house, and find three bedrooms (one of which is not pictured) plus a bonus room (through the French doors off living room), to fit all of your needs. Two bathrooms and a washer/dryer room will round out the home, making your home search complete. Brand new central A/C has just been installed, to keep you cool all year round!



But wait, there's more! Exit your backdoor, and you're suddenly in a magical paradise of greenery. Wind along a secluded path, and you'll come across your very own patio area for the perfect dinner party or picnic. If you're a green thumb, even better! You may be able to put those gardening skills to good use here. Property comes with a garage for storage only, and two parking spots in tandem in driveway.



Tucked away and secluded, yet in the heart of it all! The fabulously vast and posh Westfield Century City is right down the road, with shopping, eateries (Hello, Eataly!) and a movie theater; the Rancho Golf Course is just nearby; and of course we have Century City itself, the hub for Fox, CAA and many other entertainment-based offices! A stone's throw from UCLA and Beverly Hills, this location cannot be beat.



What are you waiting for? You won't regret checking this one out, it's a must-see! (Dogs under 50lbs considered. No cats, sorry!)



3 BD (+bonus room!) / 2BA

Approx 1500 sq ft

Central Heat & A/C

Washer/Dryer Included!

Kitchen Updated with Oven, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator

Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Bathrooms

Gorgeously Landscaped

Well Maintained / High Quality of Care

Garage for Storage Only

Two Parking Spaces in Tandem in Driveway

Please note, there is no central AC but there is an attic fan which helps cool the home down significantly



Available Oct 1st

12 month lease

Security Deposit = 2 months rent

Small Dog (under 50 lbs) Considered with Pet Deposit

Sorry, No Cats!

Tenant to Pay All Utilities

Gardener Included!