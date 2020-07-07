All apartments in Los Angeles
2211 Kerwood Ave

2211 Kerwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Kerwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
CENTURY CITY GEM! 3BD (+BONUS ROOM) / 2 BA HOME SURROUNDED BY GARDEN PARADISE! Home will be UNFURNISHED - BRAND NEW A/C INSTALLED

This magical country cottage style home with its surrounding garden paradise is your dream home. From top to bottom, front to back, you will encounter nothing but the highest quality of finishing and care.

Come in the front door, and find the spacious living room, with hardwood floors, and a white brick gas fireplace. Move into the kitchen, with cheerful walls, fridge, oven, and dishwasher included, and enjoy the bright airy windows and fresh air of the gardens wafting in (more on that in a second!). There's even a retractable external vent over the stove - fancy! Wander into the rest of the house, and find three bedrooms (one of which is not pictured) plus a bonus room (through the French doors off living room), to fit all of your needs. Two bathrooms and a washer/dryer room will round out the home, making your home search complete. Brand new central A/C has just been installed, to keep you cool all year round!

But wait, there's more! Exit your backdoor, and you're suddenly in a magical paradise of greenery. Wind along a secluded path, and you'll come across your very own patio area for the perfect dinner party or picnic. If you're a green thumb, even better! You may be able to put those gardening skills to good use here. Property comes with a garage for storage only, and two parking spots in tandem in driveway.

Tucked away and secluded, yet in the heart of it all! The fabulously vast and posh Westfield Century City is right down the road, with shopping, eateries (Hello, Eataly!) and a movie theater; the Rancho Golf Course is just nearby; and of course we have Century City itself, the hub for Fox, CAA and many other entertainment-based offices! A stone's throw from UCLA and Beverly Hills, this location cannot be beat.

What are you waiting for? You won't regret checking this one out, it's a must-see! (Dogs under 50lbs considered. No cats, sorry!)

FEATURES
3 BD (+bonus room!) / 2BA
Approx 1500 sq ft
Central Heat & A/C
Washer/Dryer Included!
Kitchen Updated with Oven, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator
Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Bathrooms
Gorgeously Landscaped
Well Maintained / High Quality of Care
Garage for Storage Only
Two Parking Spaces in Tandem in Driveway
Please note, there is no central AC but there is an attic fan which helps cool the home down significantly

DETAILS
Available Oct 1st
12 month lease
Security Deposit = 2 months rent
Small Dog (under 50 lbs) Considered with Pet Deposit
Sorry, No Cats!
Tenant to Pay All Utilities
Gardener Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Kerwood Ave have any available units?
2211 Kerwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Kerwood Ave have?
Some of 2211 Kerwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Kerwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Kerwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Kerwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Kerwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Kerwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Kerwood Ave offers parking.
Does 2211 Kerwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Kerwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Kerwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2211 Kerwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Kerwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2211 Kerwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Kerwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Kerwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

