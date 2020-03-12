All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2209 West LIVE OAK Drive

2209 N Live Oak Dr West · No Longer Available
Location

2209 N Live Oak Dr West, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
Architect Ray V. Otero's classic modern in The Oaks section of the Hollywood Hills. A piece of the Modernism movement that sits in views that feel like they are in the living room with you. Above Hollywood looking out to the Western horizon with windows painted with sparkling evening lights and colorful sunsets. Rare original preserved 1962 details through out the home, yet updated for a sustainable lifestyle with photo-voltaic solar panels and electric car charging station. Make an appointment and come see more for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have any available units?
2209 West LIVE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have?
Some of 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 West LIVE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
