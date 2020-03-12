2209 West LIVE OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car charging parking garage

Architect Ray V. Otero's classic modern in The Oaks section of the Hollywood Hills. A piece of the Modernism movement that sits in views that feel like they are in the living room with you. Above Hollywood looking out to the Western horizon with windows painted with sparkling evening lights and colorful sunsets. Rare original preserved 1962 details through out the home, yet updated for a sustainable lifestyle with photo-voltaic solar panels and electric car charging station. Make an appointment and come see more for yourself.