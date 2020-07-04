All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 West 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 West 89th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Single home in a duplex with personal space and garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 W 89th St have any available units?
218 W 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 218 W 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 W 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 W 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 218 W 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 218 W 89th St offer parking?
Yes, 218 W 89th St offers parking.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 W 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 W 89th St have a pool?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 W 89th St have accessible units?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have units with air conditioning.

