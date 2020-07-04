Rent Calculator
218 W 89th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 W 89th St
218 West 89th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
218 West 89th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Single home in a duplex with personal space and garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 W 89th St have any available units?
218 W 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 218 W 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 W 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 W 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 218 W 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 218 W 89th St offer parking?
Yes, 218 W 89th St offers parking.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 W 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 W 89th St have a pool?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 W 89th St have accessible units?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 W 89th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 W 89th St does not have units with air conditioning.
