Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2177 W. 27th Street

2177 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2177 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fabulous 2br-1ba Lower Unit Treasure - Property Id: 180000

Newly renovated & splendidly upgraded 2BD/1BA treasure!
- Stunning wood floors and carpeted rooms
- Open living space and roomy dining area
- Glistening tiled shower and unique flooring
- Close to USC, LAX, Downtown L.A., and popular venues
- Cable & Wi-Fi ready for hook up
- Stainless steel appliances included + microwave
- Gorgeous granite counter tops
- Ample room for 1 car off-street parking
- Near to public transportation and minutes from the Expo Line
- Quaint and lovely floor plan gives the comforts of home

Call today because THIS could be your next house :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180000
Property Id 180000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 W. 27th Street have any available units?
2177 W. 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 W. 27th Street have?
Some of 2177 W. 27th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 W. 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2177 W. 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 W. 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2177 W. 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2177 W. 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2177 W. 27th Street offers parking.
Does 2177 W. 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 W. 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 W. 27th Street have a pool?
No, 2177 W. 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2177 W. 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 2177 W. 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 W. 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 W. 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

