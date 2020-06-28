Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21620 BURBANK Boulevard
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:00 AM
21620 BURBANK Boulevard
21620 Burbank Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
21620 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly updated kitchen countertops and freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have any available units?
21620 BURBANK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have?
Some of 21620 BURBANK Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 21620 BURBANK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21620 BURBANK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21620 BURBANK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
