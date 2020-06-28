All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

21620 BURBANK Boulevard

21620 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21620 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly updated kitchen countertops and freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have any available units?
21620 BURBANK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have?
Some of 21620 BURBANK Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21620 BURBANK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21620 BURBANK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21620 BURBANK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21620 BURBANK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21620 BURBANK Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
