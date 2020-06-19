2160 Century Park East

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED option of FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath corner unit w/ exclusive views of the Santa Monica Coastline, Downtown LA, & the city from EVERY room. Sleek lines, designer finishes, mosaic tiles, rainfall shower head, NEST A/C system, LED lights are just some of the perks that set this unit apart from anything else. Motorized custom shades at your fingertips & dual pane FLOOR-TO-CEILING windows make it light & bright throughout the day. Features a gourmet chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel applcs, Carrara Marble backsplash & quartz waterfall counter top. This open floor plan is perfect for entrtning & offers breaktaking views. Distressed hardwood flrs throughout & has an ABUNDANCE of custom built out closets. Enjoy the full service lifestyle in the heart of Century City w/ 24 hr valet & guest parking, concierge, heated pool, sauna, tennis courts, & state of the art gym. Minutes to mall,theater, restnts,shopping,night life,freeway,parks,golf,Beverly Hills,Westwood (UCLA).