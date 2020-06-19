All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2160 Century Park East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2160 Century Park East
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2160 Century Park East

2160 Century Park East · (310) 500-6319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2160 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
COMPLETELY REMODELED option of FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath corner unit w/ exclusive views of the Santa Monica Coastline, Downtown LA, & the city from EVERY room. Sleek lines, designer finishes, mosaic tiles, rainfall shower head, NEST A/C system, LED lights are just some of the perks that set this unit apart from anything else. Motorized custom shades at your fingertips & dual pane FLOOR-TO-CEILING windows make it light & bright throughout the day. Features a gourmet chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel applcs, Carrara Marble backsplash & quartz waterfall counter top. This open floor plan is perfect for entrtning & offers breaktaking views. Distressed hardwood flrs throughout & has an ABUNDANCE of custom built out closets. Enjoy the full service lifestyle in the heart of Century City w/ 24 hr valet & guest parking, concierge, heated pool, sauna, tennis courts, & state of the art gym. Minutes to mall,theater, restnts,shopping,night life,freeway,parks,golf,Beverly Hills,Westwood (UCLA).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Century Park East have any available units?
2160 Century Park East has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Century Park East have?
Some of 2160 Century Park East's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Century Park East currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Century Park East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Century Park East pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Century Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2160 Century Park East offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Century Park East does offer parking.
Does 2160 Century Park East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Century Park East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Century Park East have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Century Park East has a pool.
Does 2160 Century Park East have accessible units?
No, 2160 Century Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Century Park East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Century Park East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2160 Century Park East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
1249 South Bundy
1249 South Bundy Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity