21520 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Affordable & Adorable ground floor unit at the MET! Bright, clean and remodeled, this sunny unit is ideally located in super popular building 16--with easy access from a small side street as well as the main entrance on Canoga. Interior highlights include updated wood-like flooring, remodeled kitchen & bath and fresh paint. Super private balcony offers views of Warner Center. The MET offers 6 pools, tennis courts, play ground and gym! The complex is super well maintained and located in the heart of Warner Center---walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks and The Village. DONT WAIT--THIS ONE IS READY TO GO!