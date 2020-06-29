All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21520 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21520 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

21520 Burbank Boulevard

21520 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21520 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Affordable & Adorable ground floor unit at the MET! Bright, clean and remodeled, this sunny unit is ideally located in super popular building 16--with easy access from a small side street as well as the main entrance on Canoga. Interior highlights include updated wood-like flooring, remodeled kitchen & bath and fresh paint. Super private balcony offers views of Warner Center. The MET offers 6 pools, tennis courts, play ground and gym! The complex is super well maintained and located in the heart of Warner Center---walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks and The Village. DONT WAIT--THIS ONE IS READY TO GO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21520 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21520 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21520 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21520 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21520 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21520 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
No, 21520 Burbank Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21520 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21520 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21520 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21520 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21520 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College