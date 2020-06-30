2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

California Laurel Canyon bungalow with patios and outdoor park like environment Hardwood floors throughout home updated full bath - FP -breakfast area eat-in kitchen - out door barbecue and entertainment area. Designed oversized California closet in Master BR, both bedrooms open with french doors to the back; newer Washer/Dryer; Cooks' kitchen comes with all kitchen appliances: fridge, dishwasher & stove/oven, Double sink good counter space to make yr dining masterpiece. 1-car garage and 1 spot in driveway; street parking; good storage in the garage - Lease link to apply on line is: https://apply.link/2uT2rgY - located in Wonderland Elementary School district