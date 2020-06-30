All apartments in Los Angeles
2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2146 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2146 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
California Laurel Canyon bungalow with patios and outdoor park like environment Hardwood floors throughout home updated full bath - FP -breakfast area eat-in kitchen - out door barbecue and entertainment area. Designed oversized California closet in Master BR, both bedrooms open with french doors to the back; newer Washer/Dryer; Cooks' kitchen comes with all kitchen appliances: fridge, dishwasher & stove/oven, Double sink good counter space to make yr dining masterpiece. 1-car garage and 1 spot in driveway; street parking; good storage in the garage - Lease link to apply on line is: https://apply.link/2uT2rgY - located in Wonderland Elementary School district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 STANLEY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.

