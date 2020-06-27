21417 Golondrina Street

Amenities

carport hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

FOR LEASE...SECLUDED and PRIVATE!!! 3 bed + 2 bath 1301 sqft, Mid Century charmer South of the Boulevard nestled among an abundance of mature trees and nature at it's finest. Completely fenced and very private with an attached carport and in-ground Jacuzzi spa. Features include NEW paint throughout, NEW flooring in the over sized master bedroom with attached bath, NEW recessed lighting, NEW ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Located close to city life but far enough away to enjoy quiet evenings in this tranquil paradise w/ nature views. The Santa Monica Nature Conservancy is 1/4 mile south for hiking and biking. Woodland Hills Country Clubs Adjacent. This is a MUST SEE to appreciate. Please contact Heather Schmitt for more information 818-860-6663 or email Heather@TopHomesLA.com