All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21417 Golondrina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21417 Golondrina Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21417 Golondrina Street

21417 W Golondrina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21417 W Golondrina St, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

carport
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
FOR LEASE...SECLUDED and PRIVATE!!! 3 bed + 2 bath 1301 sqft, Mid Century charmer South of the Boulevard nestled among an abundance of mature trees and nature at it's finest. Completely fenced and very private with an attached carport and in-ground Jacuzzi spa. Features include NEW paint throughout, NEW flooring in the over sized master bedroom with attached bath, NEW recessed lighting, NEW ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Located close to city life but far enough away to enjoy quiet evenings in this tranquil paradise w/ nature views. The Santa Monica Nature Conservancy is 1/4 mile south for hiking and biking. Woodland Hills Country Clubs Adjacent. This is a MUST SEE to appreciate. Please contact Heather Schmitt for more information 818-860-6663 or email Heather@TopHomesLA.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21417 Golondrina Street have any available units?
21417 Golondrina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 21417 Golondrina Street currently offering any rent specials?
21417 Golondrina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21417 Golondrina Street pet-friendly?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street offer parking?
Yes, 21417 Golondrina Street offers parking.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street have a pool?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street does not have a pool.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street have accessible units?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21417 Golondrina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21417 Golondrina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College