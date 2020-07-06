All apartments in Los Angeles
2127 South Rimpau Boulevard

2127 South Rimpau Boulevard
Location

2127 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New Mid City Heights 3BR/3BA 3 Story Townhome + Chef Kitchen Premium Finishes with High Speed Ready with shared large outdoor space. Ring Camera Ready, comes with HD exterior Cameras. Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Townhome with large and gorgeous flower boxes. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Super Deep Chef Sink, Solid European German Touch Open Cabinets, Recessed lighting throughout, massive 2 car side by side garage, with parking behind, a total of 3 spots. Central A/C, premium cable ready and security system ready. Brand new Washer Dryer in secured and gated garage. Tree lined mostly single family home neighborhood in Mid City Heights. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. Culver City is 2 min away. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood just 10 min away. DTLA and USC just 7 min away. Santa Monica is just 15 min away. Please see video and request application:

Video Showing Link: https://youtu.be/oWgFlJGC9SY

Updated CV19 Leasing Process (subject to change)

1. Review all photos and watch detailed comprehensive showing video multiple times.
2. Text me full names and emails for apps
3. Application approved or terms agreed
4. In person final walk through
5. Lease signing and move in funds paid

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2127-s-rimpau-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa-unit-th/4066d3c4-750c-4f5a-90b3-705c8cf9f

(RLNE5702139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have any available units?
2127 South Rimpau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have?
Some of 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2127 South Rimpau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 South Rimpau Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

