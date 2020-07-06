2127 South Rimpau Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Brand New Mid City Heights 3BR/3BA 3 Story Townhome + Chef Kitchen Premium Finishes with High Speed Ready with shared large outdoor space. Ring Camera Ready, comes with HD exterior Cameras. Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Townhome with large and gorgeous flower boxes. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Super Deep Chef Sink, Solid European German Touch Open Cabinets, Recessed lighting throughout, massive 2 car side by side garage, with parking behind, a total of 3 spots. Central A/C, premium cable ready and security system ready. Brand new Washer Dryer in secured and gated garage. Tree lined mostly single family home neighborhood in Mid City Heights. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. Culver City is 2 min away. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood just 10 min away. DTLA and USC just 7 min away. Santa Monica is just 15 min away. Please see video and request application:



Video Showing Link: https://youtu.be/oWgFlJGC9SY



Updated CV19 Leasing Process (subject to change)



1. Review all photos and watch detailed comprehensive showing video multiple times.

2. Text me full names and emails for apps

3. Application approved or terms agreed

4. In person final walk through

5. Lease signing and move in funds paid



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2127-s-rimpau-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa-unit-th/4066d3c4-750c-4f5a-90b3-705c8cf9f



