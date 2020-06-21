All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

2112 India Street

2112 India Street · (213) 927-2107
Location

2112 India Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Bright and sweet individual house on Silver Lake duplex. Located on a quiet, tucked in cul de sac. the property consists of 2 bungalows on a lot. This spacious front house for rent is a 2 bed 2 bath with an easy open layout. The unit has been remodeled inside and has interior laundry. There is a private outdoor space for bbq, lounging, and surrounded by greenery. Steps away from the Corralitas Red Car trail and an array of a stair streets. Walk to Whole Foods 365 for all your grocery needs, grab a sublime sandwich at Wax Paper, and a wine flight at Silver Lake Wine. Take an easy stroll ...to the Silver Lake reservoir or down to the LA River. Super easy to pop on a freeway and get to where you need to go, fast.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 India Street have any available units?
2112 India Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2112 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
2112 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 India Street pet-friendly?
No, 2112 India Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2112 India Street offer parking?
No, 2112 India Street does not offer parking.
Does 2112 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 India Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 India Street have a pool?
No, 2112 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 2112 India Street have accessible units?
No, 2112 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 India Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 India Street does not have units with air conditioning.
