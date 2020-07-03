Beautiful remodeled guest unit on the Venice Canals. Available Fully furnished or unfurnished. Private parking space and small yard. Walking distance to the beach, the boardwalk, Venice pier and Abbott Kinney. Short or long term available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Carroll Canal have any available units?
211 Carroll Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.