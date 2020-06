Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished unit 1/2 block to Venice Beach - Property Id: 228908



You will not find a better location to stay in Venice. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only half a block away from the beach. Month to Month 1 bedroom w/ queen bed Living room w/ sectional Full bath with tub/shower Full galley kitchen with everything for cooking at home 49" Smart TV with apps (no cable) Fast & free wifi 1 reserved parking spot right next to unit!! Shared washer/dryer in building



We also currently have an unfurnished unit available NOW w/o utilities included for 2595 in the building, similar layout.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228908

Property Id 228908



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5585139)