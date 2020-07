Amenities

- Very Spacious Two bedroom, One bath unit in a quiet, well-kept 10 units building

- Features include new paint, beautiful tiles floors, new blinds,

- Spacious bedrooms with carpet, thick new windows, news blinds, lots of closet space

- Large Kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets, beautiful countertops and stove

- Beautiful spacious bathroom with bathtub

- Shared Laundry in building

- Two Assigned parking

- Landlord pays for Water & Trash

- Sorry no pets !